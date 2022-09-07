LAKE LOS ANGELES — A Pearblossom man was killed and two others were injured in a collision, Friday evening, on 170th Street East near Longmeadow Avenue, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
The collision occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m., when the 29-year-old man was driving a 1999 Ford northbound on 170th Street East. For undetermined reasons, he crossed into the southbound lanes, where he collided with a 2017 Kenworth driving by Hugo Morales Reyes, 41, of Yuma, Ariz., CHP officials reported.
The Pearblossom man was ejected from the Ford in the collision and sustained fatal injuries. A passenger in the Ford, a six-year-old boy, also from Pearblossom, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, CHP officials reported.
The Kenworth continued heading southeast following the collision with the Ford and crossed through a fence on the back property of a residence, hitting a horse, a horse trailer and a motorcycle located there, officials said.
Reyes sustained minor injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center, CHP officials reported.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation, as is the use of alcohol and/or drugs.
This collision marks the 25th traffic fatality, this year, in the Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction alone, officials reported.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer D. Jackson at the Antelope Valley Area CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
