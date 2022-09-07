LAKE LOS ANGELES — A Pearblossom man was killed and two others were injured in a collision, Friday evening, on 170th Street East near Longmeadow Avenue, California Highway Patrol officials reported.

The collision occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m., when the 29-year-old man was driving a 1999 Ford northbound on 170th Street East. For undetermined reasons, he crossed into the southbound lanes, where he collided with a 2017 Kenworth driving by Hugo Morales Reyes, 41, of Yuma, Ariz., CHP officials reported.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.