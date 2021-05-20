HEMET — A woman was fatally shot and four other people were wounded during a fight in a Hemet neighborhood, authorities said Wednesday.
The violence erupted Tuesday evening. No one was immediately arrested and the motive remained unknown, police said.
Dispatchers began receiving calls about a group of females fighting just before 6 p.m. and then calls reporting gunfire. The number of people involved was estimated at six to eight.
Officers found three adults with gunshot wounds at the scene and a Hemet hospital reported two more gunshot victims had made their way there.
One of the victims at the scene was a 27-year-old woman who had been shot in the head and died after being flown to a county trauma center, police said.
Her name and those of the other victims were withheld.
A male victim found at the scene with serious gunshot wounds to a leg and his back was also taken to the trauma center. The third victim at the scene was taken to the Hemet hospital for treatment of a wound to his arm.
