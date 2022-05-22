SAN BERNARDINO — One person was killed and eight people were wounded during an overnight shooting at a party that drew about 100 people to a hookah lounge, police said, Saturday.
San Bernardino police officers dispatched, late Friday found the person who was killed outside the lounge, where the party advertised on social media was held in a strip mall, Sgt. Equino Thomas said.
He said eight people who were shot and wounded were treated at hospitals. Some were taken to hospitals by ambulance and others went on their own, he said. Police said injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Police did not know if one or more people fired shots.
