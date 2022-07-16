PALMDALE — One person was severely injured and was in the hospital, Friday, after a SUV collided head on with a big rig in east Palmdale.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 11:49 p.m., Thursday, to Columbia Way (Avenue M) near 50th Street East, where the driver of a Yukon Denali collided with the semi trailer, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
The crash left fluids spilled on the roadway and a Los Angeles County Hazmat unit was called to assist with the cleanup.
The driver of the SUV was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the big rig was uninjured.
Kimball said the cause of the crash is under investigation.
