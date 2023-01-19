LANCASTER — A person was found dead following an early-morning fire, on Wednesday, at a Lancaster motel, officials reported.
Firefighters were called to the Lancaster Inn, in the 43000 block of 17th Street West, at 3:55 a.m., for a reported structure fire, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials reported.
The fire in the two-story building was extinguished in about 25 minutes, Fire Department officials said.
A person was found dead inside after the fire was extinguished.
No information on the victim’s gender or age or other identification was available, at press time, Wednesday.
The fire is under investigation and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are investigating the death.
No further information was available, Wednesday afternoon.
