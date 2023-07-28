Obit Bo Goldman

Oscar-winning writers (from left) Richard Brooks, Bo Goldman, and Gore Vidal join members of the Writers Guild of America during a massive picket in 1981 outside the 20-Century Fox studios in Los Angeles. Goldman, who penned the Oscar-winning scripts to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Melvin and Howard,” has died at age 90.

 Associated Press files

NEW YORK — Bo Goldman, who penned the Oscar-winning scripts to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Melvin and Howard” and whose textured, empathy-rich screenplays made him one of Hollywood’s finest writers, has died. He was 90.

Goldman died Tuesday in Helendale, Calif., his son-in-law, the director Todd Field, said. No details on the cause of death were given.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.