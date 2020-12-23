One person is dead following a traffic collision on north 170th Street East.
Officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene at 3:25 p.m. on north 170th Street East, south of Avenue S.
When they arrived, they learned that a Palmdale resident, last name Trujillo, (first name and gender not provided by CHP), was driving a 2010 Honda Civic, while a second party from Burbank, with a last name of Martin (no first name or gender provided), was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, south on 170th Street East.
For undetermined reasons, Trujillo allowed the Civic to go left, into the opposing lane and directly in the path of Martin’s truck. As a result, the vehicles collided and Trujillo sustained fatal injuries.
Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision. Next of kin was notified.
Martin was transported to the Antelope Valley Hospital with moderate injuries.
Approximately two gallons of motor oil spilled onto the east and west dirt shoulders of 170th Street East as a result of the collisions. CA OES and Los Angeles Department of Public Works were notified of the hazmat spill. LA County Roads responded and coordinated the clean up.
At approximately 4:10 p.m., a SIG-alert was issued for 170th Street East and the lanes were closed. The alert was canceled at 7:13 p.m. and all lanes were opened.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Officer Alonzo at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
