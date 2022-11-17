PALMDALE — One person was killed and two others injured, Tuesday, in a collision at an entrance to the Vons shopping center at Rancho Vista Boulevard and 30th Street West, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
The collision occurred just after 4:30 p.m., on Rancho Vista Boulevard, east of Seville Avenue.
An 18-year-old woman was driving a Volkswagen Jetta east on Rancho Vista Boulevard when she collided with a Honda Accord turning left into the shopping center, officials reported.
A 28-year-old woman, the front passenger in the Honda, was declared dead at the scene.
The driver of the Honda, described as a 30-year-old man, as well as the driver of the Volkswagen, were also injured. A passenger in the Volkswagen and a second passenger in the Honda were uninjured, officials reported.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
