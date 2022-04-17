PALMDALE — A man in his 20s was shot dead and two teenagers were hospitalized from a shooting, early Saturday, at a house party.
Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station responded, at 12:12 a.m., to the 38500 block of Frontier Avenue, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Deputy David Yoo.
The man in his 20s was discovered lying in the street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy to a hospital, where their conditions were not immediately known.
It was unknown what led to the shooting. No suspect or vehicle description was released.
