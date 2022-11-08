MONTEBELLO — A man was killed and three others were wounded in a stabbing in a Montebello neighborhood, authorities said, Monday.
The incident occurred, Sunday evening, in Montebello, where local police officers responded to “a dispute/fight call between neighbors,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
The officers found a young man suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital and subsequently was pronounced dead.
“There were three other males at the location that were also transported to a local hospital for stab wounds. All appear to have been involved in the incident,” the statement said.
Sheriff’s homicide detectives were called in to assist Montebello police with the investigation.
