HUNTINGTON BEACH — A man was killed and three other people were injured in a shooting related to a real estate dispute among family members at a Huntington Beach home, police said.
Officers responded to reports of gunfire late Saturday morning and found three victims outside the house, a police statement said.
“While officers were evacuating the victims, a male, who was believed to be the shooter, came out of the residence with a superficial gunshot wound,” the statement said.
Paramedics took all the victims to a hospital, where one died, police Capt. Tim Martin said.
Huntington Beach Police Chief Julian Harvey said the three people who were injured were expected to survive, among them the suspected shooter, who was in custody.
Officials did not immediately explain the suspect’s connection to the victims, the Orange County Register reported.
The shooting was related to a family dispute involving property on Operetta Drive in the coastal city, Harvey said.
The preliminary investigation found the dispute involved the upcoming sale of the house, police said.
