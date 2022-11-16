PALMDALE — A Lancaster man was killed and three others injured in a head-on collision, Saturday, on 40th Street East near Avenue O, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
The collision occurred at approximately 6:46 p.m., when 35-year-old Emmanuel Francisco was driving a 2022 Kia Forte north on 40th Street East, south of Avenue O. At the same time, a 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by 39-year-old Monique Hope Lopez, also of Lancaster, was southbound on 40th.
For reasons still under investigation, the two cars collided head-on, causing both drivers to lose control and overturn, CHP officials reported.
Francisco suffered fatal injuries in the collision and was declared dead at the scene. His passenger, Nain Rosa, 31, of Los Angeles, was taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center with major injuries, according to the CHP report.
Lopez and her passenger, an 11-year-old girl, were transported to Northridge Hospital Medical Center with major injuries, CHP officials reported.
The cause of the collision and whether drugs and/or alcohol was a factor are under investigation.
Francisco is the 40th person killed in a traffic collision within the jurisdiction of the Antelope Valley CHP Office, which includes all the roadways in the unincorporated Los Angeles County areas, as well as all state highways within the Valley.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Officer J. Gonzalez at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
