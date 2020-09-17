PALMDALE — An early morning traffic collision on Tuesday left one man dead and another injured.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a call regarding a collision at approximately 4:27 a.m. Tuesday. The collision occurred at 30th Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M).
When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned that a male adult, driving a black 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, was eastbound on Columbia Way. An adult male was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta south on 30th Street East.
The collision occurred when both drivers entered the intersection simultaneously.
The Outlander collided with the passenger side of the Jetta, causing the Volkswagen to flip over.
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel transported both drivers to an area hospital because of injuries sustained in the collision. The condition of the Outlander driver is unknown. The Jetta driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the incident, according to a Palmdale station statement.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. Anyone with information about how it occurred is encouraged to call the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station’s Traffic Unit at 661-272-2400.
