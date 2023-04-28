LANCASTER — A three-vehicle collision involving a Spectrum truck left one dead early Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 12:28 a.m., at the intersection of Avenue J and 40th Street West, according to a news release from Sgt. Michael Politano of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
A Dodge Journey was traveling at a high rate of speed, east on Avenue J, when it rear-ended a Ford F-450 Spectrum utility truck with a boom bucket that had been stopped, facing west on Avenue J. It was at the intersection of 40th Street West at a red traffic signal, the news release said.
Rosario Ramirez of Lancaster was driving the Spectrum truck, Politano said.
The collision caused the Dodge Journey to roll over, then crash into a Dodge Dart that had just stopped, facing south on 40th Street West, at the Avenue J intersection.
The Dodge Journey driver was examined by responding paramedics and pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said. Ramirez was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The Dodge Dart driver, Joseph Babcock, of Lancaster, had minor injuries as well, but remained at the scene.
The cause of the collision is under investigation, but speed appears to be a factor in why the Journey crashed, the news release said. It is not known whether drugs or alcohol played a role.
The name of the Dodge Journey driver has not yet been released, pending ID by the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coronor, Politano said.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station by calling 661-948-8466.
