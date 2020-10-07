LANCASTER — Investigators with the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station are investigating the circumstances of a traffic collision involving two vehicles, that left a woman dead Monday night.
The incident happened at 10:47 p.m., at the intersection of Avenue J and Challenger Way, in Lancaster. The preliminary investigation indicates that a male adult, driving a Ford Fusion, had a female adult passenger with him. They were northbound on Challenger Way, in lane #2, approaching Avenue J.
A female adult driving a Honda Civic was southbound on Challenger Way, making a left turn on eastbound Avenue J, on a controlled green arrow.
A news release from Lancaster Station suggests the Ford driver possibly failed to stop at the solid red signal, which resulted in the vehicles colliding in the intersection.
The Ford driver and his female passenger were transported to the Antelope Valley Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.
The fault and cause of the collision are still being investigated and drugs/alcohol appear to be a factor in the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call Lancaster Station Traffic investigators at 661-948-8466.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.