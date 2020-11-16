ACTON — One person was killed Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle after a pickup truck overturned on the Antelope Valley Freeway.
A caller reported at 4:29 a.m. that a vehicle had overturned in the fast lane of the southbound Antelope Valley Freeway at Escondido Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A subsequent caller said the vehicle was in the carpool lane.
A witness described the overturned vehicle as a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
Witnesses told the CHP that a male who was on the freeway was struck by a vehicle, according to the CHP’s log.
It was unclear why the person was on the freeway, but not in a vehicle.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the coroner was summoned, the CHP said.
A Sigalert was issued for all southbound lanes at Escondido Canyon Road with traffic taken off the freeway at Red Rover Mine Road.
The lanes were later reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.