SAN DIEGO — A US Border Patrol agent shot and killed a person Friday near the border with Mexico, authorities said.
The shooting occurred at about 5:45 p.m. near the Las Americas Premium Outlets in the San Ysidro district of San Diego, the agency said.
The site is close to the border crossing.
The person was pronounced dead at about 6:25 p.m.
