BAKERSFIELD — Three people were found shot, one fatally, at a residence in Bakersfield, police said.
The victims were found when officers responded to a shooting report around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a police statement said.
A 17-year-old boy was dead and another boy and a man were hospitalized with minor to moderate wounds, police said.
The homicide victim was identified as Gerald Anthony Davis Jr. by the Kern County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office.
No other identities or details were released.
