PALMDALE — One person was killed and four others were injured when two vehicles crashed head-on, Sunday.
The crash at 50th Street East, just north of R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N), occurred at about 11:25 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported, adding that the fatality injured person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Paramedics dispatched to the location at 11:23 a.m. rushed four people to a hospital, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. Their conditions were not immediately known.
At least two people were trapped inside a vehicle, the CHP said.
No further information was immediately released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.