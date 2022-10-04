LANCASTER — A passenger in a truck that was attempting to pass another vehicle was killed, Friday, in the resulting collision, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
It occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m., at the intersection of Avenue F and 60th Street West.
A man was driving a Dodge truck east on Avenue F, behind a woman driving a Mazda 3, officials reported.
As the Mazda 3 attempted to make a left turn onto northbound 60th Street West, the truck attempted to pass in the oncoming traffic lanes, based on the preliminary investigation.
The vehicles collided in the intersection, with the truck rolling over onto the north shoulder of Avenue F, causing significant damage to it and killing one passenger, Timothy Doerr, 28, of Lancaster, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s officials.
A second passenger in the truck was injured and transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
Neither driver was injured and both remained at the scene.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation, but the speed of the truck may be a factor.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
