LANCASTER — A man was killed following a dog attack at a homeless encampment, on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a medical rescue call in the desert in the area of 20th Street West north of Avenue G, at about 3:15 p.m. The call indicated several people had been attacked by a dog and one was unconscious, officials said.
When deputies arrived at the encampment, they found at least two people with injuries, one of whom was unresponsive and lying on the ground.
The victim, described as a 43-year-old Black man, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
He does not appear to have died as a result of being bitten by the dog, officials said. The cause of death will be determined in an autopsy.
Investigators determined that a fight occurred between the victim and another man outside a motor home in the encampment. The other man’s dog got loose from inside the motor home and attacked him and at least one other person trying to intervene, officials said.
The victim was able to walk away, but stumbled and fell unresponsive to the ground, officials said.
The dog’s owner has been detained and is cooperating with the investigation. The dog itself was removed by Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control officers; it does not appear to have been injured.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
