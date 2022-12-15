BAKER, Calif. — A bus overturned on a Southern California freeway, killing one person and injuring 11 others, three of them critically, authorities said, Wednesday.
The crash occurred at around 11 p.m., Tuesday, on Interstate 15 in an unincorporated area south of Baker, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.