LANCASTER — One man is in custody Sunday after a shootout involving deputies.
Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies on patrol near the Big Shotz Bar & Grill at 227 Pillsbury Street saw two suspects fire at each other at 1:49 a.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Jonathan Hoyt, of the Lancaster Station.
“They just happened to be right there,” he said. `”We also shot at one of them.”
No one was hit by any of the bullets, Hoyt said.
One suspect was arrested. Investigators are still looking for the other suspect.
It was unclear whether deputies had fired at the suspect who got away, or the one who was picked up.
The investigation is being handled by the Operation Safe Streets gang unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.