PALMDALE — Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested one motorist Saturday morning for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device during a driving under the influence checkpoint.
The checkpoint, which began at 6 p.m. Friday and ended at 2 a.m. Saturday, was held at the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and 21st Street West, said Deputy Michelle Sanchez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
In addition to the arrested motorist, 10 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license and five vehicles were towed, Sanchez said.
Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
