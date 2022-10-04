LANCASTER —What started, about six years ago, as a small weekly gathering with people experiencing homelessness at Jane Reynolds Park culminated in a grand opening celebration of nonprofit Street Company’s new roasting facility in the Lancaster Business Park, on Friday night, with the company’s founders, donors, community partners and supporters in attendance.
“Tonight is a celebration,” Pastor CJ Johnson, who sits on Street Company’s Board of Directors, said.
Street Company co-founder and Executive Director Jesse Lee started the nonprofit organization, in November 2017, with the Founding 4 members — Marco Van den Huevel, Bobby Edwards, Steven Wilson and Matthew Labelle. They decided to build their own business and hire themselves and their friends on the street. They focused on coffee. Coffee beans and wholesale coffee are sold through Casters Coffee.
According to the National Coffee Association, seven in 10 Americans drink coffee, every week; 62% drink coffee, every day. The average American coffee drinker drinks just over three cups, per day.
The Founding 4 learned from professionals. They gathered every day to study coffee and develop specialty drinks. Van den Heuvel learned how to become a master brewer.
Lee sat down with three of the Founding 4 members — Van den Huevel, Edwards and Wilson — to talk about Street Company and their backgrounds and how homelessness affected their lives.
“This is the moment that we’ve been waiting for for a long time and you’ve worked so hard to get to this point,” Lee said.
Wilson, a barista and coffee roaster, also writes the newsletter for Street Company. He first became homeless, in 2015.
“Because of Street Company, I no longer use drugs,” Wilson said. “I have a reason to get up in the morning.”
Edwards serves as the customer care representative for Street Company. Van den Heuvel serves as general manager, vice president, head roaster and teacher.
“I’m technically no longer homeless as of about almost a year ago, now,” Edwards said, adding he, his mother and brother live at Kensington Campus in Lancaster. “I trace all of the way back to Street Company’s wonderful closeness with one another.”
Van den Huevel became homeless, more than a decade ago. He talked about the group’s humble beginnings at Jane Reynolds Park. They noted that one of the things keeping them homeless was the lack of a job.
“We decided that maybe we would form our own company and give ourselves a job,” Van den Huevel said.
Lee, who lives in Pasadena, knew someone willing to train Van den Huevel on how to make coffee. Every Friday, for three months, Van den Huevel walked to the Metrolink station to take a train to Pasadena. There, he learned how to make coffee.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, who named Street Company the 36th Assembly District’s 2020 Nonprofit of the Year, recorded a video congratulations for the event.
“Street Company’s role in helping build up our fellow humans with meaningful job skills and hope for a brighter future is invaluable,” Lackey said. He added, “There’s no better way to assist than to teach a man how to fish.”
Anna Zarley, field representative from Lackey’s office, and Donna Termeer, senior field deputy for Supervisor Kathryn Barger, presented certificates to Street Company in honor of the grand opening. Johnson thanked Street Company’s supporters and presented certificates to some of them.
Jean Harris, chair of Street Company’s Board of Directors, thanked the nonprofit’s sponsors, funders and community members “that supported us in the early days of trying to make this vision work.”
She presented certificates to a handful of them.
“This is a very small, small token for all of the love that and the effort that you have made to help Street Company to become a success in the community as we grow into the dream of providing education, employment, support and love to those in our community experiencing homelessness,” Harris said.
Grace Chapel Pastor Chris Johnson and a representative from the Walmart Foundation each presented Lee with a $1,000 check.
To purchase some of Street Company’s coffee, visit www.casterscoffee.com/shop. One-hundred percent of sales revenue goes to hiring, training and providing lasting employment for unhoused individuals. Each bag of Casters Coffee creates an hour’s worth of employment.
