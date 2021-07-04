"To me, when you talk about Americana, the railroads are what built America,” Bob Alvis said. “When they drove the golden spike to connect East and West…That is how we united America.”
The “iron horse” shipped products to market, and, Alvis argues, prevented the Civil War from dragging on for many years because of the Union’s industrial superiority and its ability to quickly move men and supplies where they were needed.
Thus, the tale of Bob Alvis, Gene Molino, and the historic Lancaster rail station sign makes for a perfect Independence Day story.
Alvis, who grew up in the Antelope Valley and has owned his own heating and air conditioning business for decades, was doing a service call at Molino’s home a few weeks ago.
“When you come over,” Molino told him, “I’ve got something I think you’ll really like, and it should belong to you.”
As an avid local historian, Alvis’ interest was piqued. He and his working partner, his daughter Tracey, went to Molino’s home.
Molino knew Alvis was an historian and a railroad fanatic because he played a role in developing Alvis’s interests.
“Gene was my teacher (at Quartz Hill High School) and sponsored our model railroad club. That was a club for geeks, let me tell you,” Alvis said with a chuckle. “We weren’t the stars of the football team; we were the model railroad club.”
Molino took the group on train-viewing field trips to Bakersfield and Los Angeles.
All these years later, the teacher remembered. “Gene knew I was into railroads.”
Molino took the Alvises to a shed on his property and revealed the “Lancaster” sign that greeted arriving early travelers for decades, dating back as early as 1890.
Historian Dayle DeBry researched the thick wooden sign and, based on pictures she found, determined that it was placed on the depot sometime between 1890 and 1902.
It turns out that Molino got the sign from a friend who moved away decades ago. He put it in storage and forgot about it. When he came across it recently, he immediately thought of Bob Alvis.
Alvis loves sharing history as much as he loves learning it, and he decided the only place for the sign was with Bill Rawlings and the Antelope Valley Rural History Museum.
The donation was made official this past Wednesday.
The original Lancaster train station stood at the corner of Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway, just east of the railroad tracks for almost a century before it was destroyed by fire in 1978.
Alvis speaks with reverence of the sign and the old station as the first things early travelers saw as they arrived in Lancaster.
“You think of all the celebrities — Judy Garland, John Wayne — they came through that station. All the politicians, the families, they all came through there. That was the first thing they saw.”
Gene Molino, the history teacher, was right. The sign was indeed something Bob Alvis would like. And now, thanks to founder Bill Rawlings and the rapidly expanding AV Rural History Museum, many more will get to see it and allow their minds to wander back to the early days of the city and various travelers who arrived by rail.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.