Newsom Florida

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, with first partner Jennifer Newsom, calls on a student from New College of Florida on Wednesday during the governor’s stop at the Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library in Sarasota, Fla.

 Associated Press

SARASOTA, Fla. — Appearing Wednesday on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ turf, California Gov. Gavin Newsom decried what he called a backward-looking conservative attempt to reshape education in the US — most notably at progressive institutions like New College of Florida.

Newsom, a Democrat, met with more than a dozen students and faculty at a library near the New College campus in Sarasota as part of a tour of Republican-led states — aimed at boosting fellow Democrats and criticizing what he said are GOP efforts to ban abortion, tread on LGBTQ+ rights, weaken civil and voting rights, and marginalize people of color.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Looks like Gavin Newsom trying to get some of his people back...after they fled California for being a Parasitical state, and went to Florida and Texas. How is POS Newsom (IMHO), going to pay reparations (aka Buy Votes) if all the money makers leave California (which they are). Newsom is a wannabe Dictator, never forget all the businesses he Forced to Shut Down...how he Forced people to take an Experimental Vaccine....that put Children at Risk...maybe for the rest of their lives. How he allowed the schools to dictate the rules after billions being thrown at our public schools. Newsom is a Huge Failure...an "Idiot with Nice Hair" shall we say (IMHO).

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.