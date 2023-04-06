SARASOTA, Fla. — Appearing Wednesday on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ turf, California Gov. Gavin Newsom decried what he called a backward-looking conservative attempt to reshape education in the US — most notably at progressive institutions like New College of Florida.
Newsom, a Democrat, met with more than a dozen students and faculty at a library near the New College campus in Sarasota as part of a tour of Republican-led states — aimed at boosting fellow Democrats and criticizing what he said are GOP efforts to ban abortion, tread on LGBTQ+ rights, weaken civil and voting rights, and marginalize people of color.
“I can’t believe what you’re dealing with. It’s just an unbelievable assault,” Newsom said. “It’s common with everything he’s doing, bullying and intimidating vulnerable communities. Weakness, Ron DeSantis, weakness masquerading as strength across the board.”
Newsom has frequently criticized DeSantis, even using some unspent campaign money for a television ad in Florida that urged people to move to California “where we still believe in freedom.” DeSantis once quipped that the carefully coiffed Newsom’s “hair gel is interfering with his brain function.”
Newsom also is mentioned as a potential future Democratic presidential candidate, a campaign that DeSantis is widely expected to launch on the GOP side for 2024 in the coming months. Newsom has said he won’t run for president in 2024, when President Joe Biden will seek reelection. His term for governor ends in 2026, so he could run for president in 2028.
Asked to comment on Wednesday’s visit, DeSantis spokesperson Bryan Griffin said in an email that the Florida governor “is focused on getting Florida’s public institutions of higher learning refocused on academics and truth. Stunts from political opponents don’t matter and have no effect.”
The overhaul of New College, a liberal arts school with about 700 students, began when DeSantis appointed a conservative majority to its Board of trustees. The Board replaced the school president with a DeSantis ally, former GOP House Speaker Richard Corcoran, and abolished its small office focused on diversity, equity and inclusion programs. More changes are expected to come.
This is part of a broader effort led by DeSantis and a compliant GOP-majority Legislature to reshape education at various levels.
Looks like Gavin Newsom trying to get some of his people back...after they fled California for being a Parasitical state, and went to Florida and Texas. How is POS Newsom (IMHO), going to pay reparations (aka Buy Votes) if all the money makers leave California (which they are). Newsom is a wannabe Dictator, never forget all the businesses he Forced to Shut Down...how he Forced people to take an Experimental Vaccine....that put Children at Risk...maybe for the rest of their lives. How he allowed the schools to dictate the rules after billions being thrown at our public schools. Newsom is a Huge Failure...an "Idiot with Nice Hair" shall we say (IMHO).
