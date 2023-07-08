Obit McCray-Penson Basketball

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and former ABL MVP Nikki McCray-Penson was an assistant women’s basketball coach at Rutgers last season. The school confirmed her death Friday, although the cause of her passing was not immediately known.

Two-time Olympic gold-medalist and former Tennessee star Nikki McCray-Penson has died. She was 51.

McCray-Penson was an assistant women’s basketball coach at Rutgers last season and the school on Friday confirmed her death. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013.

