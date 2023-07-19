An 80-year-old former Olympian and a mother and daughter from the Caribbean will inaugurate commercial space tourism for Virgin Galactic in a flight next month, the company announced Monday.
The upcoming flight will be the first time the company’s private astronauts — customers who have paid as much as $450,000 for the flight to suborbital space — are passengers.
The flight, dubbed “Galactic 02” for the firm’s second commercial mission, may launch as soon as Aug. 10, when the window opens for the flight from Spaceport America in New Mexico.
Among those taking part will be Jon Goodwin, 80, an early Virgin Galactic ticket-holder, according to the company. Goodwin represented Great Britain in canoeing in the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2014.
“From becoming an Olympian to canoeing between the peaks of Annapurna, to winning a six-day race in the Arctic Circle, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro (and cycling back down), I’ve always enjoyed rising to new challenges,” Goodwin said in a release announcing the crew. “When I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2014, I was determined not to let it stand in the way of living life to the fullest. And now for me to go to space with Parkinson’s is completely magical. I hope this inspires all others facing adversity and shows them that challenges don’t have to inhibit or stop them from pursuing their dreams.”
Keisha Schahaff, a 46-year-old health and wellness coach from Antigua and Barbuda, won two tickets for the flight in November 2021 as part of a charity sweepstakes. She was surprised with the prize and a personal visit at her home by Branson.
“When I was two years old, just looking up to the skies, I thought, ‘How can I get there?’ But, being from the Caribbean, I didn’t see how something like this would be possible,” Schahaff said in the release. “The fact that I am here, the first to travel to space from Antigua, shows that space really is becoming more accessible. I know I will be changed by my experience, and I hope I will be able to share that energy and inspire the people around me — in my role as a life coach, a mother, and as an ambassador for our beautiful planet.”
Schahaff said at the time she won the tickets that she planned to use the second ticket to bring her daughter Anastatia Mayers with her on the flight. The pair will be the first mother-daughter team to reach suborbital space, according to Virgin Galactic.
Mayers, 18, is a student at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland studying philosophy and physics.
“There’s so many other people like me who want to do something involving space and don’t think they have the opportunity to do that,” she said. “I’m proud to be part of this mission and how it will expand access for more people.”
According to Virgin Galactic, Mayers will be the second-youngest person to fly above the 50-mile mark that the United States military uses as the boundary of space.
The sweepstakes that led to Schahaff’s and Mayers’ tickets raised funds for Space for Humanity, a non-profit devoted to expanding human access to space to promote an interconnectedness from what is known as “the overview effect,” the shift in perspective from seeing the Earth from space.
“At Space For Humanity, our purpose is to grant as many individuals as possible access to this life-altering viewpoint, not only for the betterment of our civilization’s future, but also to confront the urgent needs of our world today,” Space for Humanity Executive Director Rachel Lyons said in the release. “This profound awareness underscores our collective responsibility to treat one another with greater kindness, and to safeguard and cherish our home planet — the irreplaceable cradle of our existence.”
Joining the three private astronauts in the cabin for the flight will be Virgin Galactic Chief Astronaut Instructor Beth Moses, making her fourth suborbital spaceflight.
At the controls of the Unity spacecraft will be veteran pilot and former Space Shuttle astronaut C.J. Sturckow and Virgin Galactic pilot Kelly Latimer, making her first foray into suborbital space. Latimer has frequently piloted the mothership for Virgin Galactic flights.
The Galactic 02 mission will be livestreamed at VirginGalactic.com.
