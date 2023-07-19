An 80-year-old former Olympian and a mother and daughter from the Caribbean will inaugurate commercial space tourism for Virgin Galactic in a flight next month, the company announced Monday.

The upcoming flight will be the first time the company’s private astronauts — customers who have paid as much as $450,000 for the flight to suborbital space — are passengers.

