PALMDALE — To recognize when someone needs mental health care is essential to the recovery process and one Palmdale social services organization is hosting a free Mental Health First Aid training.
Olive Support Services is offering an eight-hour training course on Friday via Zoom, that gives participants tools and insight to help identify when someone might be struggling with a mental health or substance use problem and to connect them with appropriate support and resources when necessary.
Osas Otasowie, executive director and trainer of Olive Support Services, said they decided to reach out with the opportunity to make sure that their colleagues in other agencies get to be able to experience and participate in these valuable training sessions.
“This class is providing the tools, addressing the (mental health) stigma and removing it from the room,” she said. “We want to help people feel more comfortable to have a conversation, reach out for help, accept help and make our society better for all of us.”
One in five Americans have a mental illness, but many are reluctant to seek help or might not know where to turn for care. Unlike physical conditions, symptoms of mental health and substance use problems can be difficult to detect.
For friends and family members, it can be hard to know when and how to step in. As a result, those who could benefit from mental health services often do not get the help they need until it is too late.
“We’re all going to encounter someone who needs our help as a Mental Health First Aider,” Otasowie said. “We’re more likely to meet someone who needs our help when they’re experiencing a mental health crisis than we might use a skill for CPR and first aid.”
Mental Health First Aiders will learn a five-step action plan that guides them through the process of reaching out and offering appropriate support. Those who take the course will also be nationally certified for two years through Mental Health First Aid USA.
The program is open to anyone and is particularly useful to those in the social services field. If the course is full for Friday’s training, Olive Support Services will take down information for a waitlist and is planning another training session for March. The organization will continue to plan monthly sessions as long as there is continued interest.
Groups and organizations of 20 or more people that are interested in getting certified are encouraged to reach out to schedule special training sessions that will be more specialized for that specific group.
For more information or to participate in a Mental Health First Aid training in the Antelope Valley, contact Olive Support Services at 661-941-8688 or email admin@olivesupportservices.org
To learn more about Mental Health First Aid USA, visit www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org
