As I write, I am listening to rock and roll by Dion, who is 81 years old, began his career during the Eisenhower presidency and is still rocking and rolling on the eve of the Biden presidency.
He is three years older than Joe Biden, 78, who will become our oldest president when sworn in Wednesday.
People remain active a lot longer these days.
While some people count the days until they hit retirement age so they can stop working, an increasing number of people today just keep on going.
I remember reading a book written in 1931 that referred to someone as “the aging politician,” and I looked it up — the man was 60 at the time.
That would make him a youngster by today’s standards.
Democratic leaders in Congress are Nancy Pelosi, 80; Steny Hoyer, 81; and James Clyburn, 80.
That’s ironic, since the Democratic Party is generally thought of as the party favored by the under-30 crowd.
Republicans in the Senate are led by Mitch McConnell, 78.
The Wall Street Journal reports that the average age in the House “rose from 50.7 to 57.6 years between 1987 and 2019, while it went from 54.4 to 62.9 years during that period in the Senate, Congressional Research Service data show.”
As with many things, there are two ways of looking at this. Critics say we need fresh blood and that some older politicians show signs of cognitive decline that make them unfit for office.
Republicans argued during the campaign that Biden was in mental decline and unfit to serve.
The other way to look at the overall trend is as something positive, something empowering for older people from all walks of life, who in the past were often shuffled off to the side and forgotten.
The Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 made mandatory retirement based on age illegal in most cases.
The argument behind the law was that many people were still productive at 65 (a common mandatory retirement age in those days) and there was no reason to force them out.
There are exceptions to laws against mandatory retirements, such as airline pilots, air traffic controllers, some law enforcement officers and judges in some states.
Some people argue for age limits and/or term limits on members of Congress and the Supreme Court.
But there is a saying, “With age comes wisdom,” that contains a great deal of truth.
All of that aside, at 63, I just find inspiration in seeing people like Dion still performing at a high level at 81. His voice sounds terrific.
Like Dion, Bob Dylan put out a terrific album last year, and he is 79. The Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen are all still at it.
If you were around in the ’70s, did you ever dream those guys would still be “rockin’ in the free world” as Neil Young might put it, in 2021?
Come on, man (as Joe Biden would say).
Our own Vern Lawson continues to write his weekly column at 95.
I have several friends around the Valley who are still active in their chosen fields well past “retirement age.”
They love what they do. They want to keep going. Why should they stop?
Rock on.
