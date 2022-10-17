Old Timers Barbecue

Old Timers Association Barbecue Committee members are Janine and G. Simi (front row, left); Jeff Godde (back row, left), Kathy Akin, Ardith Richardson, Jeanette and Ging McIntyre, Frances Lane and Ken Firsick.

LANCASTER — The 93rd annual Old Timers Barbecue is planned for Oct. 23 in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H.  

The doors open at 11 a.m. and the event runs until 4 p.m. Lunch is from noon to 2 p.m. at a cost of $20 for adults and $5 for children; payable by cash or check only.

