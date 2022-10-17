LANCASTER — The 93rd annual Old Timers Barbecue is planned for Oct. 23 in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H.
The doors open at 11 a.m. and the event runs until 4 p.m. Lunch is from noon to 2 p.m. at a cost of $20 for adults and $5 for children; payable by cash or check only.
The barbecue is an opportunity to connect with old friends and see the many displays of memorabilia from the Antelope Valley.
Ging McIntrye, president of the Old Timers Association, will kick off the festivities by announcing the events of the day, which include the invocation given by Kathy Akin and 4H members, and cadets will help with the flag salute.
Vice President Jeff Godde and his crew will prepare the deep pit barbecue and all the trimmings.
Jeanette McIntyre and the servers will be ready when lunch is served. A huge group of volunteers each year helps in the kitchen and serving line.
There will be many displays of photographs taken throughout the years at the Antelope Valley Fair, which will give attendees an opportunity to see how things were done in the “old days.”
Phyllis Van Sambeek will have the Antelope Valley Queens selling tickets for a 50/50 raffle, as well as raffle prizes donated from local businesses. The proceeds will go to the Old Timers Association treasurer to help fund the barbecue event next year.
Frances Lane will have her collection of memorabilia consisting of old photos, newspaper clippings, posters and miscellaneous items. She is also sponsoring the DJ for the day.
Under the direction of Randy Chesnutt and Ardith Richardson, the Antelope Valley Region Car Club will have antique cars on display in front of the Van Dam Building. David Pickus from the Rural Museum will have antique tractors on display, as well.
Bill Rawlings and G. Simi will open the Antelope Valley Rural Museum. A shuttle will go back and forth from the Van Dam Building to the museum, throughout the day.
