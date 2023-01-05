CARPINTERIA, Calif. — Oil that was discovered, last weekend, in a creek has been traced to an oil well dug, in 1882, officials said.
A hazmat team responded on New Year’s Day after oil was reported in Toro Creek near Carpinteria, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.
The crew managed to dam the oil and used absorbent pads and booms to minimize the impact to the creek and local environment, the department said in a statement.
“The oil is from a natural seepage well built by the Occidental Oil Company in 1882,” the statement said.
There were no immediate reports of affected wildlife, the department said.
