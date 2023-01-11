LOS ANGELES — An oil company sued the city of Los Angeles, Tuesday, over its recent law to ban the drilling of new oil and gas wells and to phase out existing ones within city limits over the next two decades.

Warren Resources filed the lawsuit seeking to block the city’s ordinance from taking effect. The company said the law will effectively shut down its operations because it’s dedicated to oil and gas extraction solely in the Los Angeles area, where it operates 244 wells and produces about 1,800 barrels of oil per day, according to court papers.

