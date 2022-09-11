California Oil Spill

Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach, last year, with a platform in the background in Huntington Beach. A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries have agreed to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude.

 Associated Press files

SANTA ANA — An oil company, on Thursday, pleaded guilty in federal court to negligently discharging crude off the Southern California coast when its underwater pipeline ruptured, last year, a spill that closed miles of shoreline and shuttered fisheries.

Meanwhile, Houston-based Amplify Energy and two of its subsidiaries agreed to enter no contest pleas to killing birds and water pollution in court, on Friday, in a settlement with the county and state officials stemming from the same October 2021 oil spill.

