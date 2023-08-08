Obit Charles Ogletree Jr

Harvard law professor Charles Ogletree Jr. (center) takes part in a panel discussion during the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Boston on Aug. 1, 2014. 

 Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Charles J. Ogletree Jr., a law professor and civil rights scholar with a distinguished career at Harvard Law School and whose list of clients ranged from Anita Hill to Tupac Shakur, died Friday after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 70.

A California native who often spoke of his humble roots, Ogletree worked in the farm fields of the Central Valley before establishing himself as a legal scholar at one of the nation’s most prominent law schools where he taught Barack and Michelle Obama.

