PALMDALE — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department promises a determined effort to find thieves and a stolen trailer carrying thousands of dollars in hardware and equipment used to erect the Antelope Valley Vietnam Memorial, which is scheduled for presentation at the Palmdale Amphitheater for Veterans Day.
Stacia Nemeth, who coordinates volunteer training and assignments for the AV Wall Committee, entered the secured yard and said she was alarmed when she couldn’t find the trailer.
The theft inside the electronically locked and gated facility was discovered, over the weekend, when AV Wall Committee leaders made a routine inventory of equipment to prepare for the Veterans Day week presentation at the Palmdale Amphitheater.
“This is devastating,” Palmdale Sheriff’s Capt. Ronald Shaffer said. “This is a monument of great importance to our community, and we will make a full-court press.”
He said the assigned detective will engage with Life Storage to determine when the theft occurred. Also, word will be put out to scrap yards and any suspects who might be in possession of the lumber and hardware that were taken in the theft, in addition to the long, plain, white trailer.
Leaders in the Valley’s veteran and volunteer community were reeling, Wednesday, over the theft.
“We are just in shock,” Michael Bertell said.
With dozens of panels engraved with the names of the more than 58,000 fallen, the cost to build the AV Wall was more than $120,000. Point Man of the Antelope Valley, the nonprofit that takes care of the monument, needs funds for annual maintenance, insurance and costs of presentation.
The panels with the names of the fallen were not taken in the theft. They were stored in a separate trailer at Life Storage. But the hardware and specially engineered lumber used to create the “base” for the portable wall were taken. Also stolen was a “Soldier’s Cross” monument, helmet and reproduction M-14 rifle and commemorative wreath.
“The people who did this have no idea what they have taken and they couldn’t care less,” Glen Nester, Vietnam war Navy veteran and the engineer who oversees assembly of the wall for display, said.
Despite the setback, members of the Point Man Group of the Antelope Valley and its sister, the AV Wall Committee, promise that the mobile memorial wall will be on display, in November, at Marie Kerr Park, as planned, Bertell said. But it will be much more difficult.
“We have committed to display of the AV Wall, but we are sick in our souls,” he said. “It is a feeling like a bad dream, but it is real. We have dozens of volunteers committed to this every time we present the wall.”
The AV Wall is a home-grown, grassroots version of the Vietnam Memorial, the black engraved monument on the Mall in Washington with the names of the more than 58,000 Americans killed in the Vietnam War that ran from 1959 to 1975.
The AV Wall is a half-scale reproduction of the Vietnam Memorial that has been displayed at sites across the Antelope Valley and many venues in Southern California, as far as Bishop.
The AV Wall was built with community and veteran contributions, the help of major defense firms and support from the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale. At least $20,000 was contributed by Antelope Valley school children in a program called “Pennies from Children.”
Bertell estimates insurance on the trailer will cover only part of the loss. Much of the specially engineered lumber, ironwork and lighting was donated, he said. He emphasized that Point Man members and the AV Wall committee have volunteered for more than 10 years.
“These are dirty dogs who did this,” Anthony Kitson, a Korea and Vietnam war-era veteran said. “If there’s a fundraiser, let us know.”
