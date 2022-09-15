Trailer stolen

Vietnam veteran Mike Bertell, president of the AV Wall Committee, stands by the trailer transporting sections of the monumentm in 2019.

PALMDALE — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department promises a determined effort to find thieves and a stolen trailer carrying thousands of dollars in hardware and equipment used to erect the Antelope Valley Vietnam Memorial, which is scheduled for presentation at the Palmdale Amphitheater for Veterans Day.

Stacia Nemeth, who coordinates volunteer training and assignments for the AV Wall Committee, entered the secured yard and said she was alarmed when she couldn’t find the trailer.

