Palmdale fireworks

Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt speaks Thursday about the dangers of illegal fireworks in the Antelope Valley during a press conference.

 ALLISON GATLIN/Special to the Valley Press

PALMDALE — As the run-up to the Fourth of July holiday begins, local officials want to remind residents about the dangers of illegal fireworks and the rules surrounding responsible use of legal “safe and sane” fireworks.

City of Palmdale officials, together with its partners in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and Fire departments, emphasized on Thursday rules regarding fireworks’ sales and use and detailed their enforcement activities.

