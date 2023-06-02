PALMDALE — As the run-up to the Fourth of July holiday begins, local officials want to remind residents about the dangers of illegal fireworks and the rules surrounding responsible use of legal “safe and sane” fireworks.
City of Palmdale officials, together with its partners in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and Fire departments, emphasized on Thursday rules regarding fireworks’ sales and use and detailed their enforcement activities.
As one of the handful of cities that allows limited use of legal fireworks, “the City of Palmdale takes the use of illegal fireworks very, very seriously,” Palmdale Public Safety Supervisor Kery German said.
Illegal fireworks, those without the state fire marshal seal designating them as “safe and sane,” are those that shoot into the air and make loud noises.
About three dozen local nonprofits are authorized to sell “safe and sane” fireworks from booths in the days leading up to the holiday.
“Our enforcement efforts will be hyper-focused on those selling illegal fireworks,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt said.
Last year, enforcement efforts between the city and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department yielded more than 920 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated, Bettencourt said.
Officials investigated 197 complaints, issued 72 citations and left 57 door hangers at residences where illegal fireworks use was suspected.
While the problem is most acute around the July Fourth holiday, enforcement of the fireworks regulations is a year-round effort.
Residents are asked to report those known to be using or selling illegal fireworks at any time.
Residents may call the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400 or use www.lacrimestoppers.org to report locations. The information is completely confidential.
Deputies, together with the city’s code enforcement officers, will also be deployed in saturation patrols to attempt to catch illegal fireworks use.
“We will be out in force,” Lt. Layne Arnold of the Palmdale station said.
In most areas of Palmdale, safe and sane fireworks are legal for sale and use only during a limited time, from noon on June 28 through noon on July 5. They are considered illegal at any point outside this time frame, German said.
Palmdale is the only area in the Los Angeles County portion of the Antelope Valley where the safe and sane fireworks may be used; even the safe and sane kind are not allowed in Lancaster or any of the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, including Quartz Hill, Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles, Sun Village, Pearblossom, Acton, Aqua Dulce and the Lakes communities. This includes pockets of unincorporated county areas within the Palmdale city limits.
In addition, all fireworks are prohibited in some areas of Palmdale, generally the Anaverde area, areas south of the California Aqueduct and certain locations on the city’s west side, primarily in Rancho Vista.
An interactive map showing the excluded area is available on the city Web site, www.cityofpalmdale.org/Fireworks. Residents may type in their address and see if the legal fireworks are allowed where they live.
Residents may also call the city’s Public Safety Department at 661-267-5170 for information about where safe and sane fireworks are allowed.
Palmdale began the “If you light it, we’ll write it” campaign to inform residents of the illegal fireworks enforcement and accompanying fines.
Fines for illegal fireworks use in Palmdale begin at $2,500 and are cumulative, increasing with each offense, with potential fines up to $17,500, as well as criminal charges.
The risk of fire is one danger to the use of illegal fireworks, especially this year as the wet winter has led to ample fuels.
Last year, fireworks caused $900,000 in property damage in the county, Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Chiyoshi Hasegawa said.
The department responded to nine brush fires, half of those in the Antelope Valley, he said.
While the department will strategically deploy extra staff for the holiday to respond to fire and medical calls, “all it takes is a handful of incidents and that can tie up our resources,” Hasegawa said.
Instead of deploying fireworks of your own, residents are invited to enjoy the professional fireworks display on July 1 at the Palmdale Amphitheater. Admission is $5 for those age 12 and older. For information and tickets, visit palmdaleamphitheater.com.
