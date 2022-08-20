Small Planes Collide

People look, Thursday, at the wreckage from a plane crash at Watsonville Municipal Airport in Watsonville, Calif. Two planes collided, Thursday, while attempting to land at the rural airport, killing three people and a dog.

 Associated Press

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said, Friday.

The names of those killed after their planes crashed, Thursday, at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once their families have been notified, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

