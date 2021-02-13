LITTLEROCK — Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation officials scaled back the proposed concept design for the future Primmer Park after the estimated cost was nearly double what the county could apply for under Proposition 68.
Prop. 68 is a statewide park development and community revitalization program now in its fourth round. California voters approved Prop. 68, a $4 billion general obligation bond, in June 2018.
The proposed park site is a 3.5-acre parcel of land at the corner of Avenue T and 96th Street East donated by the Primmer family in the late 1950s in hopes of creating a recreation area for the residents of Littlerock.
Funding for any improvements is dependent on a successful Prop. 68 grant application.
Sean Woods, chief of planning for Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation, updated the Littlerock Town Council during Thursday night’s virtual meeting on the status of the grant.
The proposed previous park design included a skate park and support building and came with an initial cost estimate of $16 million. However, the most the county can apply for under the Prop. 68 threshold is $8.5 million.
“We had to go back to drawing board and look at what we could pull out,” Woods said, “knowing that we needed to prioritize recreational space in terms of keeping what’s the best for the community and what keeps the grant application most competitive.”
The current estimated cost is $8.4 million. The new design removed the support building and a smaller building with smaller restrooms. The skate park is gone too but could return in the future. A cinderblock fence is now a chain link fence with screening hedges.
Todd Schmit, supervising landscape architect discussed other changes made to the design. Those included moving the picnic structure away from the road.
“We do have a few less walkways, and some of our walkways have been reduced in size to also help with cost,” Schmit said.
Schmit added they left the areas for the skate park, support building and leach field open for possible additions in the future.
Woods acknowledged there was a lot of support in the community for a skate park. However, he said the hardest thing to raise money for is infrastructure.
“When you actually develop your base layer of the park like this, it’s phase one,” Woods said. “It makes it so much easier for us to go out and raise funds in a phase two for a skate park or maybe a modular building for recreational space.”
Though the revised Primmer Park concept design has fewer amenities, it still represents a commitment to the community.
“Sad that we have to lose some of these things to bring the cost down, but I think at the end of the day we want to get the grant,” Woods said. “We want to be successful in securing the funding and getting something built at that site we can build on for years to come.”
Town Council Vice President Jeffrey Hillinger likes the fact that the updated design still has the horse pen.
“It diversified enough to where you can still use that space; there’s still space that we can do stuff with,” Hillinger said.
Hillinger thanked Woods and the other county officials for their efforts.
Town Council Secretary Edwin Momeny also praised the design, as well as the possibility for improvements in the future.
“I think this is awesome,” Momeny said.
