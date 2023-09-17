PALMDALE — Elected officials, law enforcement and others throughout the Southland — and elsewhere — are reacting to Saturday's ambush slaying of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who was sitting in his patrol car at a red light near the Palmdale sheriff's station.
Here are some of their statements:
• Sheriff Robert Luna
"I want to let to our community know Deputy Clinkunbroomer left his family tonight to serve our community. He laid everything on the line to serve us. He wore a uniform just like other @LASDHQ deputies wear, driving in a police car, and he was senselessly murdered tonight.
"Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was 30 years old and an eight-year veteran of the LASD. He served the Palmdale and Antelope Valley communities with absolute distinction. He transferred to Palmdale station in July 2018. And has been a field training officer for 1½ years.
"From everything I know about Ryan, people absolutely loved and adored him. He wasn't just one of our Deputy Sheriffs. He was a third generation deputy. His father and grandfather served with us.
"Service was running through his veins. He embodied the values of bravery/selflessness & committed to justice. Our deputy was a devoted family member and a cherished community member. He was cowardly shot while working tirelessly to serve our community this evening.
"Our hearts go out to his family. We cannot fully understand their pain, but we will stand with them in solidarity and support them during this difficult time. They deserve unwavering compassion, and we will do everything in our power to provide them with assistance and care.
"We will use all of our resources to bring the suspects responsible for the murder of Deputy Clinkunbroomer to justice.
"Anybody who witnessed anything, especially in the area of Sierra Highway around 6 PM, please call Homicide at 323-890-5500, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800 222 tips."
• Richard Pippin, vice president of the Association of Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs:
"Today, the entire Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs family is in deep mourning over the unprovoked execution of one of our own, Deputy Sheriff Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who was ruthlessly shot at close range while in his patrol car, stationed right in front of a police station, as he was protecting and serving the residents of Palmdale.
"Deputy Sheriff Ryan Clinkunbroomer and his family are an integral part of the very essence of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, and this heart-wrenching murder cuts to the very core of our being. No words can adequately express the profound condemnation we feel for the cowards who committed this heinous act and the devastating havoc they have wreaked upon the Clinkunbroomer family, Southern California, our nation, and the dedicated men and women in law enforcement who tirelessly strive every day to protect the people of this county.
"We all suffer immeasurable loss when cowardly acts of murder such as this are committed. We are left reeling from this incomprehensible tragedy. I assure you that every law enforcement officer in the region is focused on relentlessly pursuing these criminals until justice is served.
"Deputy Clinkunbroomer, a third-generation Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff, followed in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, steadfastly dedicated to safeguarding the residents of Los Angeles County. Four days before his murder, Ryan got engaged to be married. At just 30 years old, Deputy Sheriff Ryan Clinkunbroomer epitomized the spirit of his family's three- generation commitment to serving the people of Los Angeles County.
"Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer made the ultimate sacrifice while responding to the call of duty to safeguard our community. This devastating loss should remind everyone of our law enforcement officers' unwavering dedication and selflessness, whether on or off duty. I request all Southern California residents' collective thoughts and prayers as we support Deputy Clinkunbroomer's grieving family."
• Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger:
"Words cannot describe my immense sorrow for the tragic loss of a brave deputy's life tonight. My heart breaks for his family, his fellow officers, and the community at large.
"There are a lot of unanswered questions — including who committed this heinous and brazen attack and why. Whoever is responsible must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and brought to swift justice.
"Our law enforcement officers selflessly put their lives on the line daily when they put on their uniform. These brave professionals fall under harsh scrutiny but it is undeniable that they risk their lives everyday as they work to protect our communities. Today's loss is a terrible reminder of that reality."
• Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, on X (formerly Twitter):
"The shooting of a @LASDHQ deputy in his patrol car in Palmdale today is senseless and horrific. I've reached out to @LACoSheriff Luna. Tonight I'm praying for him, his friends, fellow deputies at @PalmdaleSheriff, and especially his loved ones."
• Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón:
"I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who made the ultimate sacrifice last night in the line of duty. We mourn the loss of a dedicated and courageous deputy, whose unwavering commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of our community will never be forgotten.
"We stand united with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and all of our law enforcement community in this time of profound grief, and we will tirelessly pursue justice for Deputy Clinkunbroomer.
"Our office is in close contact with the LASD and stand ready to assist in any way that we can. May his legacy of service and sacrifice serve as a guiding light for all those who continue to protect and serve.
"Rest in peace, Deputy Clinkunbroomer."
• Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt:
"(He is a) hero. Palmdale loves the sheriff's deputies and the deputies take very good care of Palmdale and love our community back. The person that did this is a coward and they will be caught."
• Derek Hsieh, executive director of the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, statement to the Los Angeles Times:
"It's an outrage. An ambush is a targeted attack against law enforcement and it sends a really clear message."
Others on X (formerly Twitter)
• Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita:
"Heartbreaking news out of Palmdale for one of our precious sheriff deputies and his family and our community. My thoughts are with the Clinkunbroomer family."
Garcia also posted a video message in which he assailed the gunman, and called for passage of a bill he's written that would make it a federal felony to kill a law enforcement officer, with a penalty no less than life in prison, and execution if possible. Garcia said he would ask House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, to bring the bill to the floor for a vote.
"I am beyond heartbroken, I'm beyond pissed off," Garcia said in the video. "I'm sure that we will find this evil son of a bitch who killed this very special person, someone who was doing the right thing for our country, for our communities, and he'll be brought to justice. But I want you to know that this is why we need to defend everyday our law enforcement, whether it's LAPD, sheriff's or otherwise. These folks put their lives on the line on a daily basis.
"...We have to put something in the form of a deterrence out there to prevent people from killing cops."
• State Sen. Scott Wilk, who represents Palmdale:
"It is sickening, heartbreaking news."
• LAPD Chief Michel Moore:
"Tonight we pray. Blessed are the Peacemakers."
• Los Angeles Police Department:
"An @LASDHQ Deputy was brutally killed in a horrific ambush this evening. Our hearts ache for the fallen deputy's loved ones and colleagues. We stand united with LASD, grieving the loss of a dedicated life committed to safeguarding Los Angeles County."
• City of Palmdale:
"Our City mourns the tragic loss of LASD Palmdale Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. It is with heavy hearts that we extend our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues. We stand united with LASD and urge anyone with information related to this incident to come forward."
• Palmdale Sheriff's Station:
"Yesterday, on Sept. 16, 2023, Palmdale Station lost one of our own. Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was ambushed and killed in his patrol vehicle while he was on duty. Words cannot express the shock, sadness and anger over this senseless loss of an exemplary deputy and an even better human being. Deputy Clinkunbroomer strived for excellence in everything he did. He was very thorough in his investigations, genuinely cared for the community he served, and he was always willing to help out his partners any time they needed it. We are numb with grief and are grasping to come to terms with the fact that he has left a very big void within our station family."
• Lost Hills Sheriff's Station:
"We are all heartbroken today. Our hearts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters at Palmdale Sheriff's Station, as well as the family and loved ones of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. Thank you for your service, may you rest in peace."
• Los Angeles School Police Department:
"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn with our law enforcement brothers & sisters over the senseless murder of @LASDHQ Deputy Clinkhunbroomer. The Los Angeles School Police Department extends our condolences to his family, friends & colleagues. May he Rest In Peace."
• Santa Monica Police Department:
"We are profoundly saddened and extend our heartfelt sympathies to the loved ones of LASD Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who was tragically killed yesterday in an act of senseless violence near the Palmdale Station. If you have any information about this incident, please contact LASD Homicide at 323- 890-5500. Your tips could be crucial in securing justice for Deputy Clinkunbroomer and his family."
• Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes:
"There are no adequate words to express my deep sadness over the senseless tragedy the family, friends and partners of Deputy Clinkunbroomer suffered last night. We stand in solidarity with our partners of the @LASDHQ as they mourn this horrific loss."
• Santa Ana Police Department:
"The Santa Ana Police Department stands with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as they mourn the loss of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer who was ambushed last night while protecting and serving his community. Rest in peace, brother."
• Long Beach Police Department:
"Last night, Deputy Clinkunbroomer was ambushed and murdered while serving his community. This is an unacceptable act of violence. We mourn with our partners at @LASDHQ and our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family."
• Arcadia Police Department:
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the @LASDHQ and the friends and family of the @PalmdaleSheriff on the loss of their deputy tonight! We will never forget!! Rest easy our partner, we've got it from here!"
• Glendale Police Department:
"The Glendale Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of Deputy Clinkunbroomer."
• Brea Police Department:
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer and the entire Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department during this difficult time."
• San Diego County Sheriff's Department:
"We send our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters at @LASDHQ over the death of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. He was fatally shot while sitting in his patrol car in Palmdale. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones. To all law enforcement, stay safe."
• Sacramento County Sheriff's Office:
"With heavy hearts, we extend our condolences to the @LASDHQ after Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was killed in the line of duty tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the men and women he served with."
• California Highway Patrol:
"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Deputy Clinkunbroomer of the @LASDHQ. His eight years of devoted service and his generational legacy of law enforcement speak to the incredible sacrifice he made for his community. We extend our deepest condolences to his family."
• National Police Association:
"RIP LASD Palmdale Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, murdered for the uniform he wore. Prayers for his fiancé, family, and @LASDHQ."
• Gov. Gavin Newsom and Acting Gov. Eleni Kounalakis:
"On behalf of all Californians, we mourn the horrific, unconscionable, and shocking loss of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer — a third-generation law enforcement officer whose commitment to service and justice represented the best of the Golden State.
"Selflessly serving his community, Deputy Clinkunbroomer followed in the steps of his father and grandfather — entrenching a lasting legacy that forever stands tall.
"In this time of mourning, we honor this legacy and send our deepest sympathies to Deputy Clinkunbroomer's fiancée, his loved ones, and the men and women of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
"Deputy Clinkunbroomer's devotion to community and country will never be forgotten."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.