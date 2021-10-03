HUNTINGTON BEACH — Federal and state officials are investigating the source of a large oil slick in waters off the coast of Orange County.
A slick approximately 13 square miles in size was spotted about three miles from Newport Beach, Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet by the Coast Guard.
There were also reports of an oil sheen in federal waters just off Huntington Beach. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which responds to oil spills, tweeted that its crew was on the water to investigate the source of the possible leak and type of oil.
