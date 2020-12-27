LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County health officials are notifying passengers aboard a Los Angeles-bound flight that was diverted when a man suffered what was initially deemed a heart attack that they might have been exposed to COVID-19.
United Flight 591 was en route to LAX from Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 14. It was diverted and landed in New Orleans due to the sick passenger, who was taken off the plane and pronounced dead at a hospital.
United Airlines confirmed on Dec. 18 that it had been contacted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the man.
“At the time of the diversion, we were informed he had suffered a cardiac arrest, so passengers were given the option to take a later flight or continue on with their travel plans,” according to the airline. “Now that the CDC has contacted us directly, we are sharing requested information with the agency so they can work with local health officials to conduct outreach to any customer the CDC believes may be at risk for possible exposure or infection.”
The man who died was identified by the Los Angeles Times as 69-year-old Isaias Hernandez of Los Angeles. Another passenger on the flight performed CPR on Hernandez in an unsuccessful attempt to save his life. On Saturday, TMZ reported that the man who performed the CPR, Tony Aldapa, was contacted by the Los Angeles Department of Public Health on and told that Hernandez had COVID-19.
County health officials would not confirm that Saturday when contacted by City News Service, but did say that passengers on the flight were being contacted.
