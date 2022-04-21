STOCKTON — The man who allegedly fatally stabbed a 15-year-old girl at a high school in Stockton drove into the school’s parking lot and tried to grab two girls before stabbing one of them, a school official said.
Anthony Gray, 52, pulled into a parking lot at Stagg High School, on Monday, and tried to grab two students before fatally stabbing Alycia Reynaga, Stockton Unified spokesperson Melinda Meza told the Stockton Record.
Gray was arraigned, Wednesday, on murder and other charges and denied bail. It was not known whether he had an attorney.
San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar told reporters after Gray’s arraignment that he faced the possibility of life without parole.
“As a mother, this seemingly random act of violence is devastating,” she said and sent her condolences to the family.
A Stockton Unified School District officer detained him, police said.
Reynaga was stabbed several times at about 11 a.m., Monday, and was taken to a hospital where she died, Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said.
Officials have not determined a motive for the killing. Meza said there is no known connection between Gray and the girl, a high school freshman who played softball for the high school.
