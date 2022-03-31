FRESNO — A man who was fatally shot by a detective he assaulted after slipping through secure entrances at Fresno Police Department headquarters had a history of encounters with officers but never with the official he attacked, authorities said, Wednesday.
Joseph Roy, 24, was in court, Tuesday, for a 2021 assault with a deadly weapon case moments before he attacked the detective, Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said at a news conference.
Dooley said Fresno police officers had also arrested Roy, in 2018, for felony elder abuse and robbery and held him twice for mental health reasons but that the detective he assaulted was not involved in any of those cases and had never had contact with him.
Police were still trying to determine why he attacked the officer and how he gained entrance to the secured building, he said.
Roy entered the detective’s office on the first floor and began assaulting him with an unknown object, cutting the officer on the neck and head. After a struggle, the officer fired at least one shot, killing him, police said.
