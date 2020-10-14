ACTON (CNS) — Authorities today identified a man who died after apparently suffering a medical emergency while driving his vehicle, which crashed on the northbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Acton area south of Palmdale.
The crash was reported near Santiago Road at about 8 a.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Tanos Abdo Habr, 61, of Santa Clarita died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the CHP.
