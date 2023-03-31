PALMDALE — A 14-year-old boy fatally shot on Sunday evening in Palmdale has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office as Juan Ortega of Palmdale.
The shooting occurred about 5:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of East Avenue R-4, Sheriff’s Deputy Tracy Koerner told City News Service.
A news videographer who went to the scene said one male victim ran back to his home in the 3100 block of Heather Avenue and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of a wound to his right leg.
County coroner’s officials also identified an 18-year-old found with fatal gunshot wounds at Tierra Bonita Park in Lancaster on Tuesday.
Gabriel Castillo Jr. was found by deputies called to the area at around 8:30 p.m. near Kettering Street and 27th Street East, for a report of a gunshot victim. They found Castillo lying near the gutter with apparent gunshot wounds to his torso, officials reported.
Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded and declared the man dead at the scene.
According to early reports of the incident, he arrived at the park on his bicycle earlier in the day and confronted a group of people at the location where he was later found. One of the people in the group allegedly fired several shots at the Castillo, striking him in the upper torso, sheriff’s officials reported.
The unidentified people from that group were last seen fleeing through the park on foot, but it is not know in what direction, sheriff’s officials reported.
