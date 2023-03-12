Cal City Logo

CALIFORNIA CITY — Mayor Kelly Kulikoff’s proposal to stop using outside consultants to perform city functions, such as planning, and bring those jobs in-house was thwarted by the reality that the city has not had qualified applicants for positions that have been advertised for months.

Kulikoff made the request at the Council’s Feb. 28 meeting, stating that the city “has tied up too many resources with consultants when we should be providing services in-house.”

