PALMDALE — Service providers and local officials gathered, last month, to celebrate the opening of a Family Resource Center.
The center, operated by Sycamores, a behavioral health and child welfare agency, is a larger space to allow the organization to serve more children and families and offer the Family Resource Center. The organization has been providing behavioral health services in the Antelope Valley, since 2006.
“The opening of this new facility represents the culmination of many years of hard work and dedication by Sycamores team members, and also serves as a symbol of the commitment our organization has to the Antelope Valley community,” Sycamores Assistant Vice President of Clinical Care Chad Scott said. Scott oversees the center’s day-to-day operations.
In addition to behavioral health services, the center provides food and other household necessities through the food bank, offers rental assistance, tutoring, and other enrichment programs. All programs and services at the Family Resource Center share Sycamores’ common goal of providing children, adults and families of the Antelope Valley with tools and experiences necessary to help them create a better life, according to a Sycamores release.
“Over the past 16 years, the LA County Department of Mental Health and Sycamores have shared a strategic partnership in Service Area 1 (the Antelope Valley) with the common goal of providing the community with increased access to high quality mental health services,” Theion Perkins, LA County Department of Mental Health, said.
She credited the organization’s ability to provide comprehensive care to members of the AV community to the agency’s diverse workforce of clinicians and specialists, in addition to its collaborative approach.
“Sycamores partners with important members of our community, including local and state government, local non-profit organizations, LA County (Department of Mental Health, LA County Department of Child and Family Services), LA County Sheriffs Department, local faith-based organizations, and other local mental health provider organizations,” she said.
Sponsors of the Family Resource Center include the W.M. Keck Foundation, Kaiser Permanente Panorama City and Antelope Valley and California Family Resource Association.
For information on the Family Resource Center and its services, email PalmdaleFRC@Sycamores.org or call 661-942-5749.
