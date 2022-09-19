FRESNO — A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who attacked at least two people with a large rock or brick during a fight outside a home in Fresno, authorities said.
Deputies responding, Saturday evening, following reports of a family disturbance with injuries found shattered windows and blood visible inside and outside the residence in an unincorporated area north of downtown Fresno, sheriff’s officials said.
There was a fight involving up to eight people and two victims — a man and a woman — were bleeding profusely, according to Lt. Arley Terrence with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputies confronted the man believed responsible for the injuries, ordering him to drop a “large rock or brick,” Terrence said. When the man refused to comply, one of the deputies opened fire, striking the man, officials said.
The man, who was not identified, died at a hospital, the Fresno Bee reported, Sunday.
The shooting was under investigation.
The conditions of the two injured people weren’t immediately available, Sunday.
No law enforcement personnel were injured.
