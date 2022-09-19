FRESNO — A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who attacked at least two people with a large rock or brick during a fight outside a home in Fresno, authorities said.

Deputies responding, Saturday evening, following reports of a family disturbance with injuries found shattered windows and blood visible inside and outside the residence in an unincorporated area north of downtown Fresno, sheriff’s officials said.

